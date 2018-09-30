Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced that she is going to take a “hard look” at running for president in 2020 once the November midterm elections are concluded.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren vows to “take a hard look at running for president” after the midterms pic.twitter.com/zeQrSoYn9t — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) September 30, 2018

“It’s time for women to go to Washington and fix our broken government, and that includes a woman at the top,” Warren said at a campaign event over the weekend.

“After November 6th, I will take a hard look at running for president,” she continued.

JUST IN: Elizabeth Warren says she will take a "hard look" at running for president https://t.co/xgfWjsZjDZ pic.twitter.com/kGPAk01S0W — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 29, 2018

So, it appears that Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 presidential sales pitch is going to be, “vote for me to put a woman at the top.”

This will make her the first fake Native American candidate for President. 😂🤣 https://t.co/dpIpu2lYYn — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) September 30, 2018

Warren currently leads her Massachusetts Senate race challenger Geoff Diehl by 20 to 30 points (depending upon which poll you believe).

OH NO! Are Elizabeth Warren's 2020 prospects already DEAD in the big-sea-water? https://t.co/lsvn9pciTu — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 23, 2018

From the sound of that, Democrat voters should probably keep all of their “I’m With Her” gear.