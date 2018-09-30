Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced that she is going to take a “hard look” at running for president in 2020 once the November midterm elections are concluded.

“It’s time for women to go to Washington and fix our broken government, and that includes a woman at the top,” Warren said at a campaign event over the weekend.

“After November 6th, I will take a hard look at running for president,” she continued.

So, it appears that Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 presidential sales pitch is going to be, “vote for me to put a woman at the top.”

Warren currently leads her Massachusetts Senate race challenger Geoff Diehl by 20 to 30 points (depending upon which poll you believe).

From the sound of that, Democrat voters should probably keep all of their “I’m With Her” gear.

