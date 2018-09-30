South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham says he is going to push for a “full scale” investigation into the behavior of Senate Democrats during the hearing and confirmation process of Brett Kavanaugh.

“We’re going to do a wholesale, full scale investigation of what I think was a despicable process to deter it from happening again,” Graham said during an interview on ABC News’ “This Week.”

“The FBI will do a supplemental background investigation, then I’m going to call for an investigation of what happened in this committee. Who betrayed Dr. Ford’s trust? Who in Feinstein’s office recommended Katz as a lawyer? Why did Ms. Ford not know that the committee was willing to go to California?”

Graham said the temperament he saw from Kavanaugh was from a person who was innocent.

This follows Sen. Graham’s impassioned remarks during the Kavanaugh hearing.

The media could not handle Graham’s comments, in which he recited one of former President Obama’s favorite phrases, “elections have consequences.”

