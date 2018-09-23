During his upcoming appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Democrats are apparently going to interrogate Brett Kavanaugh about his drinking and partying in his high school years.

Democrats poised to grill Brett Kavanaugh on drinking, partying in high school https://t.co/28YU1VGjA2 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 23, 2018

Here’s what Hawaii Sen. Maize Hirono said on CNN’s “State of the Union”:

“We want to hear — I would be wanting to hear what kind of environment it was in high school,” Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said Sunday during an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union.” “Apparently, there was a lot of drinking and partying going on,” she continued. “This is why we need an investigation. We need an independent investigation that lays all of that out for us, so there’s at least some chance of some outside entity, like the FBI, doing an investigation.”

These are not serious people. https://t.co/CaULLPEYhL — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) September 23, 2018

How exactly is that question going to be asked?

Finally we're getting to the important issues for a SCOTUS pick.

Too bad #Kavanaugh's never, like, sat on a court or issued rulings or written opinions or anything, you know, like legal and stuff. https://t.co/YBGC4Jrbjl — ConservativeNotCrazy (@IAMMGraham) September 23, 2018

It should be riveting television when Sen. Dianne Feinstein or Sheldon Whitehouse or Pat Leahy starts asking Kavanaugh how many high school parties he attended and what he had to drink at each one.

