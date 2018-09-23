During his upcoming appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Democrats are apparently going to interrogate Brett Kavanaugh about his drinking and partying in his high school years.

Here’s what Hawaii Sen. Maize Hirono said on CNN’s “State of the Union”:

“We want to hear — I would be wanting to hear what kind of environment it was in high school,” Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said Sunday during an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Apparently, there was a lot of drinking and partying going on,” she continued. “This is why we need an investigation. We need an independent investigation that lays all of that out for us, so there’s at least some chance of some outside entity, like the FBI, doing an investigation.”

How exactly is that question going to be asked?

It should be riveting television when Sen. Dianne Feinstein or Sheldon Whitehouse or Pat Leahy starts asking Kavanaugh how many high school parties he attended and what he had to drink at each one.

