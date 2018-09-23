According to a Fox News poll, a record number of voters now oppose the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Fox News Poll: Record number of voters oppose Kavanaugh nomination (40% support/50% oppose)https://t.co/2fBWtMUBEE — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) September 23, 2018

His support dropped from 45 percent to 40, and the opposition to his being confirmed rose from 46 percent to 50.

This is likely attributed to the recently publicized allegations by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party when they were in high school.

Character assassination sometimes works. https://t.co/r8eeQZUpU3 — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 23, 2018

Some, however, do not believe the survey to be accurate.

Fox Polls are always wrong. You can thank Karl Rove https://t.co/AR8IVDBzJS — Shadowed Shinobi (@BrandonHathaw12) September 23, 2018

#IStandWithBrett and can't find anyone Republican Democrat or Independent who believes this Crap they're all calling it a disgusting Political hit job. Even @TheDemocrats I know. They either will not vote at all or will Vote @GOP #RuleOfLaw Matters https://t.co/aLLuZHM5D9 — Angela McKnight (@angelamcknight9) September 23, 2018

Regardless of whether the fluctuating numbers are correct, the Senate Judiciary Committee and ultimately the U.S. Senate body will be the determinants of whether Kavanaugh sits on the high court.