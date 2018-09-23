According to a Fox News poll, a record number of voters now oppose the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

His support dropped from 45 percent to 40, and the opposition to his being confirmed rose from 46 percent to 50.

Trending

This is likely attributed to the recently publicized allegations by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party when they were in high school.

Some, however, do not believe the survey to be accurate.

Regardless of whether the fluctuating numbers are correct, the Senate Judiciary Committee and ultimately the U.S. Senate body will be the determinants of whether Kavanaugh sits on the high court.

Tags: Brett KavanaughChristine Blasey Fordfox news