New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio believes he has stumbled upon the solution that will get Democrats back in power.

He says a focus on the grassroots is needed and less emphasis on organized party initiatives.

Democrats everywhere should unite behind the idea that state parties and the national party have no place in primaries. When state parties put their fingers on the scales, it weakens the power of the people. The grassroots will lead us back to power — not party elites. — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) September 9, 2018

The problem for de Blasio is that the issue is much deeper. While taking power away from the party elites is something that might inspire Bernie Sanders-type Democrat voters, the real difficulty faced by the party is that today’s moderate American voter can’t really identify with the Democrat Party.

Through higher taxes, ridiculous regulations and a constant focus on fringe issues, Democrats have shown that they are not here to solve the average American’s problems.

Saturday evening: I won't endorse my progressive friend challenging the sitting governor who controls the state Democratic party. Sunday morning: https://t.co/znD2D6pi5P — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) September 9, 2018

Democrats may do well this November, but they are becoming more and more out-of-step with those who generally decide close elections.