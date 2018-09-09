New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio believes he has stumbled upon the solution that will get Democrats back in power.

He says a focus on the grassroots is needed and less emphasis on organized party initiatives.

The problem for de Blasio is that the issue is much deeper. While taking power away from the party elites is something that might inspire Bernie Sanders-type Democrat voters, the real difficulty faced by the party is that today’s moderate American voter can’t really identify with the Democrat Party.

Through higher taxes, ridiculous regulations and a constant focus on fringe issues, Democrats have shown that they are not here to solve the average American’s problems.

Democrats may do well this November, but they are becoming more and more out-of-step with those who generally decide close elections.

 

