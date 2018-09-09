Spectator USA columnist Roger Kimball makes a comparison of “whining” Serena Williams to none other than Hillary Clinton.

Whining Serena Williams is tennis’s Hillary Clinton https://t.co/WdF9kF1jyf — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) September 9, 2018

He draws the comparison over Williams calling an umpire a liar, thief and sexist for docking her a point over a violation.

Called it: @redsteeze predicted hot takes about Serena Williams surviving "lily-white" world of tennis https://t.co/Gg6ydI206u — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 9, 2018

.@serenawilliams is a lousy sport, always has been. Like McEnroe, a great athlete but a rotten role model. (and the Hillary comparison is hilarious.) https://t.co/ypvcSJZr4Y — Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) September 9, 2018

Annals of entitlement: "Whining Serena Williams is tennis’s Hillary Clinton" @SpectatorUSA https://t.co/zMaby5yQ0Z — Roger Kimball (@rogerkimball) September 9, 2018

Good thing Hillary’s never blamed anyone else for her problems.

