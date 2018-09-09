It looks as if New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker’s ‘Spartacus’ moment during Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings could have well been a launching pad for him to run for president.

Booker has been on the list of prospective 2020 Dems for a while, but the Guardian reports that he has placed staff in Iowa.

Cory Booker places staff in Iowa ahead of potential 2020 White House run https://t.co/nbPrDfpMyB — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) September 9, 2018

To think that Booker would use his platform in a Supreme Court confirmation hearing to launch a presidential campaign is … exactly what we all thought.

I can't believe this week was all about setting up a presidential campaign for Booker. I can't believe in much of anything anymore. https://t.co/Zf0tEn7Moi — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 9, 2018

Spartacus is running! https://t.co/zgLyzGULCv — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 9, 2018

"AAHHH IM ANGRY AND I WASTED TIME IN CONGRESS IM A HERO NOW VOTE FOR ME" https://t.co/70SpFSRgIK — Sean Daugherty, RN (@seandaugherty88) September 9, 2018

How can he not win with a platform built on angrily throwing a fit during a Senate confirmation hearing about documents that ended up later being not worth anyone’s time?

