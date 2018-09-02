It’s too early to say the 2018 midterm elections are safely in the Republicans hands. Republicans, after all, have a tendency to blow opportunities.

However, if this is the attack that the Democrats are going with, then…

DNC Chair Tom Perez discusses how Dems are putting hope on the ballot in comparison to how Trump has used fear on the ballot. #PoliticsNation pic.twitter.com/0eFSXabH7c — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) September 2, 2018

Could there be a more self-unaware line of attack?

LITERALLY, all Democrats do is use fear to browbeat people into thinking that the Republicans basically want to eradicate them from the face of the earth.

Yeah, telling women that we’ll literally die if Kavanaugh is confirmed isn’t using fear at all. LOL. OMG. https://t.co/SfcYeZ7Ax3 — The🐰Foo (@PolitiBunny) September 2, 2018

Like THAT.

Trump is going to kill you all! You fearmongers! https://t.co/jZ7zurDh7O — Ron Barker (@wrongnowshutup2) September 2, 2018

And that.

I don’t find much “hope” in losing my tax cut. https://t.co/ZSXoteXqgN — Just Brad (@bradcundiff) September 2, 2018

And that.

It is literally and actually the exact opposite, Al. https://t.co/IgShxu06GO — Sandman (@gregsand84) September 2, 2018

I got nothin https://t.co/IzopeyJPgs — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) September 2, 2018

And apparently, they don’t either.

But whatever.