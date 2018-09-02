Attorney Michael Avenatti is excited to announce that he will be leading a large resistance rally in Texas at the same time as Donald Trump’s appearance in the state to campaign for Sen. Ted Cruz.

Now what, other than bolstering his potential 2020 prospects, could be accomplished by such an event.

There’s always that.

It will be interesting to see if Ted Cruz’s opponent, Beto O’Rourke, does join the Avenatti extravaganza and how that would affect the race for the Senate seat.

As you can see, Avenatti has come up with a very original slogan for his Resistance rally and ostensibly for his 2020 presidential campaign, “Make America America again.” Who was paid to think of that?

