Attorney Michael Avenatti is excited to announce that he will be leading a large resistance rally in Texas at the same time as Donald Trump’s appearance in the state to campaign for Sen. Ted Cruz.

I am excited to announce that I will be leading a large resistance rally in Texas at the exact same time of Trump’s (details tba). All groups are welcome to join. We must fight fire with fire and we must send a message that we will fight to make America America again. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 2, 2018

Now what, other than bolstering his potential 2020 prospects, could be accomplished by such an event.

Will Stormy do a pole dance? That might help with the crowd. https://t.co/Z2RitLAfVW — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) September 2, 2018

There’s always that.

It will be interesting to see if Ted Cruz’s opponent, Beto O’Rourke, does join the Avenatti extravaganza and how that would affect the race for the Senate seat.

They're letting Avenatti into Texas? https://t.co/eQRwdhpqRz — David Martosko (@dmartosko) September 2, 2018

As you can see, Avenatti has come up with a very original slogan for his Resistance rally and ostensibly for his 2020 presidential campaign, “Make America America again.” Who was paid to think of that?

RELATED:

Michael Avenatti goes to war with The Federalist's Caroline Court https://t.co/KKzomPizOH — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 30, 2018

'Here's HELL': Michael Avenatti's latest love-fest is nothing short of NAUSEATING https://t.co/A6m4hAtwUE — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 28, 2018