Minnesota Sen, Amy Klobuchar has concerns about the lack of bipartisanship in the Senate as a result of GOP senators holding unwaveringly to the wishes of President Trump.

Casting aside the fact that under Obama, Democrats (especially when they held majorities) were given carte blanche by his White House to show Republicans in Congress the middle finger on MANY issues and confirmations, quite a few Republican senators have disagreed with President Trump on a wide range of issues.

As Andrea Mitchell accidentally points out, one needs to look no further than John McCain to see that.

This idea that GOP senators do whatever Trump tells them to do is utter nonsense.

That is the prescription that conservatives have recommended since Ronald Reagan.

Democrats have gotten very used to capitulation from Republicans, and it is a jolt to their world when, whether because of Trump or some other force, any backbone is exhibited.

Tags: Amy KlobucharAndrea MitchellDonald Trump