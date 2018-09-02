Minnesota Sen, Amy Klobuchar has concerns about the lack of bipartisanship in the Senate as a result of GOP senators holding unwaveringly to the wishes of President Trump.

.@SenAmyKlobuchar tells me she does see SOME bipartisan work in the Senate, but adds "when people are afraid of pissing off President Trump so they won't come over and work with us, that's a problem" #MTP — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) September 2, 2018

Casting aside the fact that under Obama, Democrats (especially when they held majorities) were given carte blanche by his White House to show Republicans in Congress the middle finger on MANY issues and confirmations, quite a few Republican senators have disagreed with President Trump on a wide range of issues.

As Andrea Mitchell accidentally points out, one needs to look no further than John McCain to see that.

Straight talk lives on https://t.co/d3KM28bovE — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) September 2, 2018

That's bullshit, Trump is no ideologue. But, if true, it would only explain why Republicans don't cross the aisle. Did you ask her why Democrats don't? I'm guessing not. https://t.co/OPARIwEOzP — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 2, 2018

This idea that GOP senators do whatever Trump tells them to do is utter nonsense.

Actually, Senator, that's Republicans showing some newly-found #Trump-inspired conservative spine. I can see how this might be shocking. https://t.co/WJNKy3GjU0 — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) September 2, 2018

That is the prescription that conservatives have recommended since Ronald Reagan.

Democrats have gotten very used to capitulation from Republicans, and it is a jolt to their world when, whether because of Trump or some other force, any backbone is exhibited.