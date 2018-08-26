Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), who REALLY wants to be your next president, also wants to let you know that she is fighting tirelessly for justice, quality and “our values.”

I know how every news cycle can feel mentally and emotionally exhausting, with a new threat to our values coming out at every turn. Just know that I am committed to fighting for justice, equality, and an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 26, 2018

And what exactly does she consider to be “our values”?

You wouldn’t know our values if they fell out of the sky, landed on your face, and started to wiggle. https://t.co/kR43queOFB — The🐰Foo (@PolitiBunny) August 26, 2018

Declaring that “our republic is very much in the balance” because a couple of associates of President Trump’s had a rough week in the legal system.

"Our republic is very much in the balance": SPARE us, Kamala Harris; We all know you want to be president https://t.co/Z2XyBUg2iN — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 22, 2018

Whining that Brett Kavanaugh has not been transparent enough, even though he has.

Puh-LEEZE! Kamala Harris OUTRAGED she can't see Judge Kavanaugh's 'full record' before voting 'no' anyway https://t.co/b6mB7E0Xkl — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 10, 2018

Contrasting President Trump’s border policy that caused the separation of some families with LeBron James opening a public school for at-risk kids.

AIR BALL: Kamala Harris makes an AWFUL moral equivocation between LeBron James and Trump https://t.co/Fh0Afv4pqV — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 5, 2018

Accusing others of weaponizing the phrase “identity politics.”

Sen. Kamala Harris, master of identity politics, accuses critics of weaponizing the term "identity politics" https://t.co/vFQ2uSZsNr — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 5, 2018

There are other examples, but that gives you a decent idea of Harris’ “values” that she’s defending at all costs.

Kamala Harris is starting to make a lot of "I" statements on Twitter. Statements that could easily be retweeted or looked back upon during a Presidential campaign. Just saying. https://t.co/5Wz2BnfqoO — Krishan Patel (@IAmKrishanPatel) August 26, 2018

She definitely wants to get into the 2020 discussion, and with each tweet, she seems to be narrowing down the group of potential supporters.