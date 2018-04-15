Former Director of the CIA John Brennan tells NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he has not been interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Seems like of all people, Brennan would be one of the most sought-after interviews by Mueller.

But apparently not.

The media have certainly propped Brennan up as one who is in the know when it comes to the investigation.

As stated by Chuck Todd in the interview, current CIA director (and Secretary of State nominee) Mike Pompeo has been interviewed by Mueller.

Odd that Brennan has not been interviewed.

