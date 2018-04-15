The office of former President George H.W. Bush has released a statement indicating that his wife and former First Lady Barbara Bush has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on being comfortable.

Here is the full readout.

Sad, indeed.

Mrs. Bush has always used her extraordinary personality to be the light that this nation has so often needed. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and the entire Bush family right now.

