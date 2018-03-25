This image juxtaposition is hard to even believe.

On the right, a sign reads, “Speak for the ones who can’t.” It is a call for more stringent gun laws. And in the image on the left, there are “we stand with Planned Parenthood” signs strewn across the memorial.

That someone could place those messages of death in the midst of such a somber memorial is just sick.

Sick. Sick. Sick.

A leftist.

The Left’s fascination with death will never cease to amaze, not to mention the lack of any concern whatsoever for grieving families.

