This image juxtaposition is hard to even believe.

On the right, a sign reads, “Speak for the ones who can’t.” It is a call for more stringent gun laws. And in the image on the left, there are “we stand with Planned Parenthood” signs strewn across the memorial.

I stopped by MSD this morning to visit my daughter’s memorial. The irony of what I saw is almost more than one can bear. Who speaks for the ones that can’t? #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/ws3nfly5N5 — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) March 25, 2018

That someone could place those messages of death in the midst of such a somber memorial is just sick.

Sick. Sick. Sick.

No words for this… https://t.co/YxhpzfmgSC — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 25, 2018

Some people have no shame! Planned Parenthood signs? https://t.co/4s7IHr6bFZ — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 25, 2018

What kind of sick, twisted, selfish person uses the memorial site for a murdered 14 year old Mormon girl to push Planned Parenthood? I am so, so sad that her father had to see this. https://t.co/BdxBAEH7GJ — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) March 25, 2018

A leftist.

Ryan is the father of slain JROTC cadet, Alaina Petty. His tweet perfectly illustrates why we should hear from ALL victims’ parents/siblings, as opposed to this gross assumption that ‘David Hogg and the Woke Children’ speak for the fallen and their families. #MarchForOurLives https://t.co/NbmbtL1NhF — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) March 25, 2018

Incredible cognitive dissonance from these people. https://t.co/lLX3GjKZgk — Mike Beasley (@MikeBeas) March 25, 2018

The Left’s fascination with death will never cease to amaze, not to mention the lack of any concern whatsoever for grieving families.