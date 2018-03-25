This image juxtaposition is hard to even believe.
On the right, a sign reads, “Speak for the ones who can’t.” It is a call for more stringent gun laws. And in the image on the left, there are “we stand with Planned Parenthood” signs strewn across the memorial.
I stopped by MSD this morning to visit my daughter’s memorial. The irony of what I saw is almost more than one can bear. Who speaks for the ones that can’t? #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/ws3nfly5N5
— Ryan Petty (@rpetty) March 25, 2018
That someone could place those messages of death in the midst of such a somber memorial is just sick.
Sick. Sick. Sick.
No words for this… https://t.co/YxhpzfmgSC
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 25, 2018
Some people have no shame! Planned Parenthood signs? https://t.co/4s7IHr6bFZ
— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 25, 2018
What kind of sick, twisted, selfish person uses the memorial site for a murdered 14 year old Mormon girl to push Planned Parenthood? I am so, so sad that her father had to see this. https://t.co/BdxBAEH7GJ
— Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) March 25, 2018
A leftist.
Ryan is the father of slain JROTC cadet, Alaina Petty.
His tweet perfectly illustrates why we should hear from ALL victims’ parents/siblings, as opposed to this gross assumption that ‘David Hogg and the Woke Children’ speak for the fallen and their families. #MarchForOurLives https://t.co/NbmbtL1NhF
— Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) March 25, 2018
Incredible cognitive dissonance from these people. https://t.co/lLX3GjKZgk
— Mike Beasley (@MikeBeas) March 25, 2018
The Left’s fascination with death will never cease to amaze, not to mention the lack of any concern whatsoever for grieving families.