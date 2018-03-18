Even Rep. Adam Schiff is even reluctant to pounce on the decision to fire deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe, saying that his ouster “may be justified.”

And when you don’t have Adam Schiff…

There are some limbs not even Adam Schiff will climb out on. https://t.co/EicHGVbwCO — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 18, 2018

You know if Schiff is copping to this; it was totally justified. https://t.co/Q0SinkbiJW — Full Semi-Auto Mel (@Mellecon) March 18, 2018

Yep. It is very telling.