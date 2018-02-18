Former aide to Donald Trump Rick Gates will reportedly plead guilty to “fraud-related” charges and testify against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Former Trump aide Rick Gates will plead guilty to fraud-related charges within days and has agreed to testify against Paul Manafort, sources say https://t.co/tnHDwRvFKy — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 18, 2018

The L.A. Times has the story:

A former top aide to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign will plead guilty to fraud-related charges within days – and has made clear to prosecutors that he would testify against Paul J. Manafort Jr., the lawyer-lobbyist who once managed the campaign. The change of heart by Trump’s former deputy campaign manager, Richard W. Gates III, who had pleaded not guilty after being indicted in October on charges similar to Manafort’s, was described in interviews by people familiar with the case. “Rick Gates is going to change his plea to guilty,” said a person with direct knowledge of the new developments, adding that the revised plea will be presented in federal court in Washington “within the next few days.”

This move is part of Gates’ plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller.

But may not be about Trump https://t.co/BFScMRSKuw — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) February 18, 2018

As for what this means for Trump, we’ll have to wait and see.