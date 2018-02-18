Former vice president Joe Biden says it is a “real possibility” that he will launch a third run for the White House.

Biden telling policy aides 2020 White House run is a "real possibility": report https://t.co/2PpMFawvZ4 pic.twitter.com/6TyDncLwWn — The Hill (@thehill) February 18, 2018

Here’s how Biden’s potential run is characterized by an AP report:

“Huddled in his newly opened office steps from the U.S. Capitol, Biden began a planning meeting for his new diplomacy center by addressing the elephant in the room. He said he was keeping his 2020 options open, considering it a real possibility. He insisted he had made no decision, and didn’t need to yet, according to five people who either attended the meeting or were briefed on it by those who did.”

Biden ran in 1987 and then again in 2007, when he was defeated by Barack Obama.

If Democrats end up nominating Joseph R. Biden after four years of dejection and soul-searching, it will say a ton about the state of their shredded party.