During an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday morning, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul suggested that working toward an immigration deal is not going to be possible when Democrats and their allies are constantly calling President Trump racist.

Sen. @RandPaul: "You can't have immigration compromise if everybody's out there calling the president a racist." #MTP pic.twitter.com/2VW99zjER3 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 14, 2018

Naturally, the Left did NOT like hearing that. Not one bit.

"you can't have immigration compromise if everybody's out there calling water wet" https://t.co/2pixZ9SFPb — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 14, 2018

Bro, the president is a racist. https://t.co/2QHHerz4Jq — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) January 14, 2018

“You can’t have immigration compromise if the president’s a racist.” There, fixed it for you Rand. https://t.co/1pBJH1Ny7S — Jon Seff (@jonseff) January 14, 2018

So according to the junior senator from Kentucky, the problem isn't that we have a racist as president who is pursuing racist immigration policies. The problem is that people REALIZE we have a racist as president. https://t.co/NgTlQ9uPjW — Jay Bookman AJC (@jaybookmanajc) January 14, 2018

Memory refresher: Rand Paul said the Civil Rights Act was about property rights instead of racial integration and assimilation. You know, just like the Civil War was about states’ rights. https://t.co/YQONsh6naM — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 14, 2018

Senator, @RandPaul maybe the problem isn’t the name calling, but who President Trump actually is? Did you think about that? https://t.co/MVU2JJ6qUU — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) January 14, 2018

Rand Paul reminding us all that racism was part of the Republican Party platform long before Donald Trump entered politics. https://t.co/on0YcL45Yn — Adam Best (@adamcbest) January 14, 2018

Given that they have done so much to help our immigration system fail and have absolutely no plausible solutions to fix it, it’s not surprising that all leftists want to do is call the president names.