During an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday morning, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul suggested that working toward an immigration deal is not going to be possible when Democrats and their allies are constantly calling President Trump racist.

Naturally, the Left did NOT like hearing that. Not one bit.

Given that they have done so much to help our immigration system fail and have absolutely no plausible solutions to fix it, it’s not surprising that all leftists want to do is call the president names.

