Political scientist and pundit Larry Sabato has a warning for Democrats heading into the 2018 midterm elections. He points to 2016 as a “cautionary tale” of being way too overconfident months before an election even takes place.

Forget 10 months; overconfidence 10 hours away from an election can be politically deadly. Let’s just ask President Hillary Clinton about that.

Tags: Hillary ClintonLarry Sabato