Former Obama administration aide Ben Rhodes, who was instrumental in the creation of the Iran Deal, is suddenly concerned about the United States being pulled into a Middle Eastern conflict.

Amidst all the other noise out there, recent Saudi and Israeli moves raising odds of direct conflict that pulls in the US — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) December 3, 2017

If Rhodes thinks Americans have forgotten about what his administration did and his involvement in it, he needs to wake up.

Pallets of cash to state sponsor of terrorism

Abandoned Iraq

Gave rise to ISIS

destroyed Yemen, Syria and Libya

slave trade expanded ME is on fire after Obama/Clinton debacle https://t.co/fSqWVVaN03 — Jean Meany (@Jean010160) December 3, 2017

Find yourself a girl who looks at you the way Ben Rhodes looks at Iran https://t.co/N4posHl49y — Jesse Arm (@Jesse_Leg) December 3, 2017

You legalized the nuclear program of Iran's Death to America regime and put them on a glide path to a nuclear arsenal. https://t.co/DBEWeIt6Dr — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) December 3, 2017

Pretty remarkable shilling for Iran here — the aggressor to whom Israel & Saudi are forced to respond, largely because of nuclear deal https://t.co/GzPhNVpUWz — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) December 3, 2017

You set this inevitability in motion https://t.co/oUWuWq2iUG — Grant (@GrantGambling) December 3, 2017

And this time the Iranians will have better weapons thanks to? https://t.co/3BmRRCImpm — James Davis (@jamesedavis2012) December 3, 2017

yeah, probably nothing to do with Iran launching bombs at them via Houthis, Hamas, Hizballah, you paid for. moron. https://t.co/jYl8nHObGc — Jonathan R. Brodo (@jonbrodo17) December 3, 2017

You are right. We need another red line from the WH. https://t.co/G6SnSmIwHH — Dr Jaber Alsiwat (@jsiwat) December 3, 2017

Yes. We understand your approach was different — allow Iran to attack across Mideast without any US pushback. https://t.co/sFup9GP2iK — Rubric Marlin (@ChrisHe64908658) December 3, 2017

"If the Saudis and Israelis really wanted peace they'd just take those incoming missiles on the chin and let Iran control the region" https://t.co/SClQ81XK47 — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) December 3, 2017

It’s amazing to see a former official who literally contributed to this mess use it to score political points.