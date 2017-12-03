Former Obama administration aide Ben Rhodes, who was instrumental in the creation of the Iran Deal, is suddenly concerned about the United States being pulled into a Middle Eastern conflict.

If Rhodes thinks Americans have forgotten about what his administration did and his involvement in it, he needs to wake up.

It’s amazing to see a former official who literally contributed to this mess use it to score political points.

