Hillary Clinton was having a difficult time knowing what to do after the “loss” the Democrats incurred over the tax reform package that passed the U.S. Senate.

Sometimes it’s hard to know what to do after a loss. Not this time.

This tax bill is only going to get worse as people learn more about it. There are 6 GOP Senators that have to run on it & 2 open seats in 2018. We all need to get to work. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 2, 2017

James Woods was ready and willing to help find a solution to her problem, and he did not disappoint.

Have another Chardonnay and watch Golden Girls reruns. The adults have got this. #ThankYouForBeingALoser https://t.co/TpGUy6ZQXD — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 3, 2017

Epic takedown.