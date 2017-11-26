Nancy Pelosi again proved what an embarrassment Democrats are Sunday morning when she called accused sexual harasser John Conyers an “icon” while on NBC. The backlash against her shameful comments was immediate and intense.

She then released the following statement about Conyers, presumably to mitigate the damage.

Zero tolerance means consequences. I have asked for an ethics investigation, and as that investigation continues, @RepJohnConyers has agreed to step aside as Ranking Member. No matter how great an individual’s legacy, it is not a license for harassment. pic.twitter.com/H5ikWy1iqT — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) November 26, 2017

That will teach him!

Wow. A guy in the minority steps down from a committee. Profile in courage there, Nancy. https://t.co/mJLczDhjqn — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) November 26, 2017

Stepping aside as a ranking member and continuing on as a member of Congress isn't really "zero tolerance." https://t.co/YKp0aU2MjQ — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) November 26, 2017

stepping aside as ranking member.. Someone give Nancy a medal https://t.co/a44CjNB1mo — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 26, 2017

If Pelosi thought this statement was going to take her pathetic comments out of the headlines, she needs to check back into reality.

Pelosi earlier this morning: "Just because someone is accused – and was it one accusation? Is it two? John Conyers is icon in our country. He has done a great deal to protect women.” https://t.co/VxFaBwm5PS — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) November 26, 2017

That's not what you said on Meet The Press. https://t.co/VzocSczbZx — Mary Elizabeth Catherine (@mchastain81) November 26, 2017

I guess we’re using a pretty creative definition of “zero tolerance” here. Conyers is still a member of Congress. https://t.co/LiImGg9zQO — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 26, 2017

Removing Conyers from the leadership of the House Judiciary Committee is probably extremely comforting to all of his victims.

***

