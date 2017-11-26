Nancy Pelosi again proved what an embarrassment Democrats are Sunday morning when she called accused sexual harasser John Conyers an “icon” while on NBC. The backlash against her shameful comments was immediate and intense.

She then released the following statement about Conyers, presumably to mitigate the damage.

That will teach him!

If Pelosi thought this statement was going to take her pathetic comments out of the headlines, she needs to check back into reality.

Removing Conyers from the leadership of the House Judiciary Committee is probably extremely comforting to all of his victims.

