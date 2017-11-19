Now that Democrats have suddenly figured out that what Bill Clinton did to Monica Lewinsky was abhorrent, they say he should have resigned. How convenient that they are coming to this conclusion nearly two decades later.

Bernie Sanders, though, could not even muster up enough courage to say Clinton should have resigned. Watch him completely avoid the question.

Only Bernie could take a conversation about Bill Clinton’s sexual misconduct with a White House intern and turn it into a lecture about birth control and abortion.

Not learning lessons from history is Bernie Sanders’ career in a nutshell.

