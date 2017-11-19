Now that Democrats have suddenly figured out that what Bill Clinton did to Monica Lewinsky was abhorrent, they say he should have resigned. How convenient that they are coming to this conclusion nearly two decades later.

Bernie Sanders, though, could not even muster up enough courage to say Clinton should have resigned. Watch him completely avoid the question.

Sanders on Gillibrand’s remark that Clinton should have resigned over Lewinsky affair: “I don’t think at this moment our goal is to look back… Our goal is to go forward. And our goal is to understand that we have a real crisis in this country” #CNNSOTU https://t.co/OhM9JX51uJ — CNN (@CNN) November 19, 2017

Only Bernie could take a conversation about Bill Clinton’s sexual misconduct with a White House intern and turn it into a lecture about birth control and abortion.

In which @SenSanders skates around the Bill Clinton question by making this about abortion and BC. #clueless https://t.co/vwM7zQIwnB — Sister Toldjah ツ (@sistertoldjah) November 19, 2017

It’s okay if Bill raped women 20 years ago, and there’s evidence. But we shouldn’t talk about that. https://t.co/ibvUe33Uzi — David Bender (@DavidBenderWV) November 19, 2017

“You can grope and harass as long as you support abortion” https://t.co/oFlAhVB9kU — Joe S (@JosephS2424) November 19, 2017

Bernie Sanders refuses to look backwards, refuses to look at History. No wonder he thinks socialism works. https://t.co/foCeyiRHKZ — Jake McCoy (@jakehmccoy) November 19, 2017

Not learning lessons from history is Bernie Sanders’ career in a nutshell.