A Reuters/Ipsos survey finds that about a third of American adults claim they will avoid political conversations during Thanksgiving and other holiday gatherings.

According to the report:

People appear to be more interested in talking about religion, or even their personal finances, with cousins and in-laws than they are in discussing hot-button issues such as tax cuts, Obamacare and the Russia investigation. Sixty-two percent said politics was one of their “least favorite” conversation topics over holiday meals and gatherings. Separately, 41 percent said topics about money and finance were among their least favorite subjects, while 37 percent picked religion and 25 percent said family gossip.

