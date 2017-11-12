ABC’s Martha Raddatz asked Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez twice about whether Bob Menendez should be expelled from the U.S. Senate if he is convicted of corruption charges. Roll the tape.

She asked “if convicted” twice, and Perez could not even answer the question.

And don’t think Perez is alone. Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen is also mum on whether he should “step down” if convicted.

Here’s a hint for the Dems:  Yes, he should be expelled if convicted.

