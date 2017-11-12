ABC’s Martha Raddatz asked Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez twice about whether Bob Menendez should be expelled from the U.S. Senate if he is convicted of corruption charges. Roll the tape.

Tom Perez won't say if Menendez should be expelled from Senate if convic… https://t.co/upYTzzLSvj via @YouTube — joseph price (@joeyyeo13) November 12, 2017

Perez, Senate Democrats Won’t Say if Menendez Should Leave Senate if Convicted in Corruption Case https://t.co/V0RFkIcLES — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 12, 2017

She asked “if convicted” twice, and Perez could not even answer the question.

And don’t think Perez is alone. Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen is also mum on whether he should “step down” if convicted.

.@DSCC Chairman @ChrisVanHollen on if @SenatorMenendez should step down if found guilty: We are going to leave this decision to the jury…I’m not going to speculate what the outcome will be. — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) November 12, 2017

Here’s a hint for the Dems: Yes, he should be expelled if convicted.

