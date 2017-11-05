Four former Obama aides (Dan Pfeiffer, Jon Lovett, Jon Favreau and Tommy Vietor) posed for a photo in front of the White House. They were trying to send a message to their liberal friends to go vote so that something like Trump winning the presidency never happens again.
Don't let this happen again. Go vote! pic.twitter.com/D7xkvZzIpq
— Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) November 5, 2017
But it backfired.
Here’s a wonderful self-own to brighten your Sunday afternoon. https://t.co/puB8ygjeJC
— James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) November 5, 2017
Bigly.
Agreed. Do not let these men anywhere near the White House. https://t.co/YMqEDLUooc
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 5, 2017
Literally nobody is more responsible for 'this' happening, and yet… https://t.co/B5hLx0rpLp
— Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) November 5, 2017
We're not the ones who let Hillary Clinton take over your party after Obama abandoned it. Do better next time. https://t.co/DaboUmkRoB
— Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) November 5, 2017
Agreed. Guy like this should never be allowed in the White House. https://t.co/OKdsd36lbE
— BT (@back_ttys) November 5, 2017
Yikes. There's an ad for Republicans if I ever saw one. ⬇️ https://t.co/U5Q94RYQK3
— Anti-Hipster (@corrcomm) November 5, 2017
You left the DNC with heaps of debt going into the 2016 election and then ran a candidate with the inspirational appeal of dry toast https://t.co/cKdCqLy3GD
— Mat (@sunnyright) November 5, 2017
Probably shouldn’t have helped Obama run the Dems into the ground guys https://t.co/OSgaj1pbWu
— Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) November 5, 2017
Always remember these guys laughed when you lost your doctor and plan you were told you could keep. https://t.co/zXRGitPwz1
— LemonJuice Bluecheck (@bradcundiff) November 5, 2017
Reminding Americans of the impact made by the Obama administration … a losing strategy for Democrats since 2009.