Four former Obama aides (Dan Pfeiffer, Jon Lovett, Jon Favreau and Tommy Vietor) posed for a photo in front of the White House. They were trying to send a message to their liberal friends to go vote so that something like Trump winning the presidency never happens again.

But it backfired.

Bigly.

Reminding Americans of the impact made by the Obama administration … a losing strategy for Democrats since 2009.

