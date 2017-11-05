Four former Obama aides (Dan Pfeiffer, Jon Lovett, Jon Favreau and Tommy Vietor) posed for a photo in front of the White House. They were trying to send a message to their liberal friends to go vote so that something like Trump winning the presidency never happens again.

Don't let this happen again. Go vote! pic.twitter.com/D7xkvZzIpq — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) November 5, 2017

But it backfired.

Here’s a wonderful self-own to brighten your Sunday afternoon. https://t.co/puB8ygjeJC — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) November 5, 2017

Bigly.

Agreed. Do not let these men anywhere near the White House. https://t.co/YMqEDLUooc — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 5, 2017

Literally nobody is more responsible for 'this' happening, and yet… https://t.co/B5hLx0rpLp — Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) November 5, 2017

We're not the ones who let Hillary Clinton take over your party after Obama abandoned it. Do better next time. https://t.co/DaboUmkRoB — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) November 5, 2017

Agreed. Guy like this should never be allowed in the White House. https://t.co/OKdsd36lbE — BT (@back_ttys) November 5, 2017

Yikes. There's an ad for Republicans if I ever saw one. ⬇️ https://t.co/U5Q94RYQK3 — Anti-Hipster (@corrcomm) November 5, 2017

You left the DNC with heaps of debt going into the 2016 election and then ran a candidate with the inspirational appeal of dry toast https://t.co/cKdCqLy3GD — Mat (@sunnyright) November 5, 2017

Probably shouldn’t have helped Obama run the Dems into the ground guys https://t.co/OSgaj1pbWu — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) November 5, 2017

Always remember these guys laughed when you lost your doctor and plan you were told you could keep. https://t.co/zXRGitPwz1 — LemonJuice Bluecheck (@bradcundiff) November 5, 2017

Reminding Americans of the impact made by the Obama administration … a losing strategy for Democrats since 2009.