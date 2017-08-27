Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was a guest during Fox News’ coverage of Hurricane Harvey on Sunday afternoon. As a Houston resident, he was able to put the high volume of flooding into perspective.

.@tedcruz: "The state of Texas is hurting right now…We've got about 2,000 high-water rescues that have been ongoing." #TropicalStormHarvey pic.twitter.com/O283avnEs1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 27, 2017

He stressed that this is a situation that Texas has never really dealt with.

Cruz called for additional tools in order to do high-water rescues.

Cruz also said that his residence was not damaged, though the homes of other elected officials he knows did sustain damage.

