South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) posted a letter sent by him to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) outlining why, in his opinion, moving forward with a second impeachment trial of President Trump in the Senate is unconstitutional.

My letter to Democratic Leader Schumer. The Senate should vote to dismiss the article of impeachment once it is received in the Senate. We will be delaying indefinitely, if not forever, the healing of this great Nation if we do otherwise. pic.twitter.com/fjVcf7iVPf — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 17, 2021

In his letter, Graham explained why he believes the Senate proceeding with another impeachment trial is “unwise and unconstitutional.”

“Both the plain text and the evident purpose of Congress’ constitutional impeachment power make manifestly clear that the Congress is without the constitutional power to impeach a president, once he has left office.” “The impeachment power exists to protect the nation from the harm that an incumbent president might inflict upon the nation were he to remain in office, not to vindicate political grievences after a presient has left office.”

Graham to Schumer today opposing 2nd Senate impeachment trial of soon-to-be former President Donald Trump: "Proceeding with the spectacle of the impeachment of a former President is as unwise as it is unconstitutional." https://t.co/HkS5uB8Mf0 — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 17, 2021

Whether Graham will be able to persuade other senators to accept his argument against a second impeachment remains to be seen.

