What part of Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R) analysis in the following tweet is inaccurate?

Biden has a historic opportunity to unify America behind the sentiment that our political divisions have gone too far But instead he decided to promote the left’s efforts to use this terrible national tragedy to try and crush conservatives or anyone not anti-Trump enough — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 10, 2021

Some on the Left took the occasion to bypass the actual substance of Rubio’s tweet and instead attack him personally.

once again the most pitiful of weenies, scurrying around the room looking for crumbs of grievance to grab on to. https://t.co/Wt69r9TMzu — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 10, 2021

Little Marco is trying to have it both ways. https://t.co/66oA48DVED — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) January 10, 2021

So do you, you dishonest malefactor. Resign. Leave the country. https://t.co/GkvfOms4vG — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 10, 2021

Gaslighting by one of the leaders of the domestic terrorists who tried a coup by attacking our Capitol. https://t.co/hI1byODdB7 — Regina Marston (@Marston4ca42) January 10, 2021

it’s not his job to cover up yr four yrs of cowardice https://t.co/o930DWHQZg — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) January 10, 2021

You continue to suck in such a specific, shameful, & cowardly way. Happy new year! 🎊 https://t.co/YzQN1rAQin — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) January 10, 2021

The shrinkage continues. He can bathe in a thimble. https://t.co/uBbuMhvw74 — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) January 10, 2021

I hope we've reached a point where we don't need to pretend statements like this are earnest. https://t.co/jjFc15meMB — Micah Cohen (@micahcohen) January 10, 2021

You have an historic opportunity to unify America by resigning https://t.co/612t070Pps — J. Smith-Cameron🇺🇸 (@j_smithcameron) January 10, 2021

self-pity in every circumstance, no matter what https://t.co/C9sMf54iQP — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 10, 2021

You get the flavor. Rubio posted a calm, rational analysis of the current situation. In return, he receives non-substantive personal attacks.

Good on Rubio https://t.co/fHH9a5pE1N — Arthur Bloom 🇺🇸 (@j_arthur_bloom) January 10, 2021

