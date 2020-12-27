As with just about every political matter, there’s a way for issues to be couched that, while technically correct, doesn’t tell the entire story.

President Trump has not signed the “Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021,” also known as the coronavirus relief package. He has stated two objectives held by his administration of which he believes the passed legislation falls short. He wants higher direct payments to Americans and the spending in the bill to be slashed.

I simply want to get our great people $2000, rather than the measly $600 that is now in the bill. Also, stop the billions of dollars in “pork”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2020

As a result, the Trump administration and Congress have yet to reach an agreement on a package. Mainstream media headlines, however, would have people believe that President Trump alone is holding Washington and the rest of the U.S. financially hostage.

Unemployment benefits expire and government set to shut down as Trump refuses to sign bill https://t.co/0353PFwuj4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 27, 2020

Jobless benefits expire as Trump refuses to sign US stimulus bill https://t.co/rAqKc9S71o — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 27, 2020

Unemployment benefits lapse for millions as Trump doesn’t sign bill

https://t.co/Yu80sPsqNz — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) December 27, 2020

Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans lapsed overnight as Pres. Trump refused to sign an end-of-year COVID relief and spending bill. https://t.co/PnOp0jfHlj — ABC News (@ABC) December 27, 2020

COVID-19 relief bill: Wall Street sees an economic 'tailspin if Trump doesn't sign https://t.co/vPPFeWs2Ps by @BrianSozzi pic.twitter.com/kwsyzzvXVU — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) December 27, 2020

“If Trump doesn’t sign” could also read “if Congress doesn’t reduce spending and increase the relief amount.”

Unemployment benefits run out for millions as Trump refuses to sign Covid relief bill https://t.co/kHAjBknOjJ — Lorie Konish (@LorieKonish) December 27, 2020

CNN isn’t missing the opportunity to set the president up for blame if unfavorable outcomes befall the two Republican Senate candidates in Georgia.

President Trump's inaction on stimulus bill leaves Georgia's Republican runoff candidates in an awkward spot https://t.co/HP59XBGjtt pic.twitter.com/7EiXNITOTw — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 27, 2020

Outrage and frustration from struggling Americans as Trump still refuses to sign Covid relief bill https://t.co/51o6kxAxZd — The Independent (@Independent) December 27, 2020

Fox Business phrased it differently.

Unemployment benefits expire as Trump stands firm on relief bill demands https://t.co/gdYcCRFt3C — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 27, 2020

Congress has presented the administration with a bill. President Trump now has every right to counter their proposal, as he outlined in the tweet mentioned above. It’s why we have a system of checks and balances that allows for negotiation in government between the (executive and legislative) branches.

