The overwhelming majority of Americans and many (if not most) Democrats understand the perils of a socialist economic system and government. Why then do Democrats allow a select few (you know who they are) in their party who support socialistic policy proposals to attract a disproportionately high volume of headlines?

Several Democratic representatives highlighted their party’s problem with being viewed as increasingly socialist. They put it bluntly to the New York Times.

Those highlighted paragraphs are quite telling.

The question is whether Democrats as a whole will acknowledge their socialism problem or continue to gravitate toward those on the extreme Left.

The recent election revealed a lot of things. That the United States is trending toward becoming a socialist nation was not one of them.

