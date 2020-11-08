The two upcoming runoff elections in Georgia are going to be critically important for Republicans as they seek to maintain their majority in the U.S. Senate.

Brit Hume points out that the updated situation in which Senate Republicans find themselves results in a fairly obvious messaging opportunity for the two candidates.

The two Republicans running in the Georgia runoff have an obvious campaign message — a vote for either Democrat in the race is a vote to make Chuck Schumer the Senate majority leader. What makes it a good message is that it’s true. — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 8, 2020

‘Vote for us or vote for Chuck Schumer’ could galvanize Republicans in the Peach State, especially if Joe Biden becomes president-elect before the votes are held.

It probably did not help the Dems’ cause in Georgia that Schumer was out Saturday saying that if his party wins the Georgia seats “We will change America.” GA may have acted to change the occupant of the White House, it’s doubtful they wish to “change America.” — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 8, 2020

Georgia incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R) will run against Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff in a runoff election on January 5th, and GOP incumbent Kelly Loeffler will face Democrat Raphael Warnock the same day.

With these two runoff races, Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans will look to put an exclamation point on what ended up being better than the electoral disaster for them that some had predicted.

