Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) updated coronavirus restrictions for her state provide a glimpse into the kind of executive power that elected Democrats seem comfortable with implementing.

One of the updated policies for Michigan is that: “All dine-in establishments must keep customers’ names and phone numbers for contact-tracing purposes, starting Monday.”

Whitmer requiring restaurants take names of customers beginning Monday or face fines. https://t.co/cKeZh9jUMc — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 1, 2020

Power mad @GovWhitmer once again uses virus to destroy Michigan livelihoods. The bigger long term threat to Michigan isn’t Covid—it’s the dictatorship of “experts.” https://t.co/7U2Nm39kWL — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 1, 2020

Recently, Whitmer told residents of her state that if they are tired of the lockdowns, they should vote for Biden.

Release the GRETCHEN! Gov. Whitmer accidentally admits lockdowns are political theatre by threatening Michiganders to vote for Biden https://t.co/OHrpsyITLg — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 20, 2020

Lest anyone think this kind of Democrat power seizure would remain only at the state level, the Joe Biden campaign is indicating that locking down the entire nation is “on the table.”

🚨🚨On #CNNSOTU when asked about locking down the country if Biden wins, Biden surrogate Pete Buttigieg says "𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲." There is no doubt, Joe Biden will lock down our country. — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) November 1, 2020

At least Democrats are making it clear to voters what kind of authority they will attempt to wield if elected.

***