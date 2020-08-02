The SpaceX Dragon has made a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico to complete its return to earth.

NASA notes that it is the first splashdown of an American crew since the mid-1970s.

Trending

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Col. Doug Hurley are officially back on planet earth.

Very cool.

***

RELATED:

‘Back in the launch business’: Two NASA astronauts launch from US soil for first time since 2011 aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bob BehnkenDoug HurleyGulf of MexicoNASASpaceX