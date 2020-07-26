After President Trump sat down with Fox News’ Chris Wallace last week to face a wide array of non-softball questions, it’s now Democrat candidate Joe Biden’s turn, right?

Apparently, he’s “not available.”

Just now on @FoxNews, Chris Wallace said he asked @JoeBiden for an interview but his team said he's "not available" — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 26, 2020

Just when will Biden be available?

Team Trump wants to know.

Will Joe Biden do a sit down interview for an hour with Chris Wallace under the same conditions as President Trump? No questions in advance or any topic off limits? No teleprompter or notes or handlers in his ear? Why not? https://t.co/6kBvAbM0Um — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 21, 2020

Joe Biden simply does not have the ability to take questions from reporters — it’s why he avoids candid, unscripted moments. President @realDonaldTrump, in one week, has done a press briefing, answered an hour’s worth of questions from Chris Wallace & gaggled.#transparency — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) July 22, 2020

Chris Wallace wants to know.

.@JoeBiden will need to be "more exposed." Chris Wallace says it is time for Biden to "take questions just as tough as the ones I asked this president."https://t.co/qbie19Tz19 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 23, 2020

A lot of people want to know.

President Trump was the big winner in the interview with Chris Wallace. He proved he could take the heat sitting outside for tough questions from Wallace. Lets see Biden get interviewed for an hour even in air conditioning. It would be embarrassing. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) July 20, 2020

“Joe Biden needs to ‘come out from the basement’ and face similar scrutiny.” – Chris Wallace #BasementBiden https://t.co/kXOFonSgkT — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 20, 2020

Looking forward to Chris Wallace’s interview with Joe Biden. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 23, 2020

When is Joe Biden going to do a full hour interview with Chris Wallace? He owes the American people answers to basic questions. Joe Biden hasn’t done one single interview or press conference that didn’t involve pre conditions and teleprompters. This is complete nonsense! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) July 20, 2020

“The president is out there in this broiling heat with me for an hour, he took all the questions. You can like his answers or dislike them but he had answers, and Joe Biden hasn’t faced that kind of scrutiny, hasn’t faced that kind of exposure.” 👉🏻 https://t.co/epbAi223YR https://t.co/u8IB590pWc — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) July 26, 2020

Perhaps his camp really believes Biden can skate by and win without having to face difficult questions.

