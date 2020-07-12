Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) is indicating that former special counsel Robert Mueller may be called to testify yet again before Congress. This time, it would be before his committee.

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have previously requested Mr. Mueller appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify about his investigation. That request will be granted. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 12, 2020

Mueller testified before the House Intelligence Committee in 2019 following the submission of his special counsel report and has been largely silent since.

Apparently Mr. Mueller is willing – and also capable – of defending the Mueller investigation through an oped in the Washington Post. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 12, 2020

But on Saturday, an op-ed appeared in the Washington Post with Mueller’s name attributed to it.

Mueller breaks his silence to defend Russia investigation and Stone prosecution https://t.co/sGh1So78ly — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 12, 2020

