Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) is indicating that former special counsel Robert Mueller may be called to testify yet again before Congress. This time, it would be before his committee.

Trending

Mueller testified before the House Intelligence Committee in 2019 following the submission of his special counsel report and has been largely silent since.

But on Saturday, an op-ed appeared in the Washington Post with Mueller’s name attributed to it.

***

RELATED:

There’s some doubt about who really wrote Robert Mueller’s WaPo op-ed about Roger Stone’s commutation

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Lindsey GrahamRobert Mueller