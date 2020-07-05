House minority leader Kevin McCarthy has a message for Democrats. It’s only a few words, but it says a ton about the fundamental issue that Americans will be faced with as they prepare to go to the polls in a few months.

Dear Democrats: You cannot save America if you don’t even believe in her. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 5, 2020

Elections are about the future. If Democrats decide to campaign on disdain for what America stands for, what does it say about the kind of future they want?

Predictably, some on the Left helped prove McCarthy’s point.

This guy probably doesn't even believe what he says, he just acts like a mini-Trump so he can take away your health care and give big corporations tax cuts. Vote them all out. https://t.co/69OR8ZL5U9 — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) July 5, 2020

You sir have a lot of nerve. We love this country. Why the hell do you think we are so upset? Idiot. https://t.co/yc9XT7dtl3 — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) July 5, 2020

If you can’t see me, you can’t represent me. If you can’t hear me, you can’t understand me. #Kevin, look at me. Listen to us. Respect everyone, even if we disagree. Stop the hate. America deserves better and we just have to prove it this Fall. https://t.co/j913Y1iffb — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) July 5, 2020

Dude you just don’t get it man. Take a seat. #SystemicRacism https://t.co/HJVcb4dsHP — Kevin L. Johnson (@Kevin_L_Johnson) July 5, 2020

Dear GOP When you reduce the sociocultural progress of a country to belief in a mytholigised nationalism, you dont understand the world. Please grow up. https://t.co/wKzyOo5BD7 — Dr Benjamin Janaway (@drjanaway) July 5, 2020

This kind of comment is disgusting. I might add—though we’ve become far too used to it—it’s also the hallmark of character disorders. I absolutely believe in our country. Neither you nor your thought-disordered leader get to say that people who disagree with you aren’t American. https://t.co/uZDTsiWevK — Dr. Craig Malkin (@DrCraigMalkin) July 5, 2020

"You cannot save America if you don't even" stand up to the President and for the rule of law. So… https://t.co/A3AocZFWU5 — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) July 5, 2020

Weird. It seems like the only party that believes in striving for a more perfect union is the Democratic Party. https://t.co/vTVnzIKDwM — Ryan Watts (@watts4congress) July 5, 2020

Eventually, Democrats are going to realize this wasn’t such a great strategy.

