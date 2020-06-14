Formerly a CIA analyst and member of the NYPD intel division, Buck Sexton shares some perspective on the need for law enforcement officials to be able to defend themselves from lethal threats while in the line of duty.

There’s no amount of sensitivity or tactical training you could give a law enforcement officer to make him/her not react to a credible threat against that officer’s life with lethal force If cops arent allowed to defend themselves, we’re betraying all those who wear the uniform — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 14, 2020

The American people seem to understand and agree with that. The latest ABC/Ipsos poll finds that an overwhelming majority of Americans oppose defunding police departments.

New ABC/Ipsos poll: 64% of Americans overall oppose 'defund the police' movement. But 55% of Democrats support it. https://t.co/pySnBd0qkY pic.twitter.com/FmL2dQ4Vnj — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 12, 2020

Tom Cotton tried to make a similar point (as Sexton’s) when calling out the New York Times for advocating the elimination of police departments.

Turnabout is fair play: Sen. Tom Cotton says New York Times op-ed on abolishing the police ‘puts lives in danger’ https://t.co/1E19vnewN4 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 13, 2020

Hashtag defund leftist insanity.

***

RELATED:

Minneapolis City Council votes unanimously for ‘community-led public safety system’ to replace the police department