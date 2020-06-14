Formerly a CIA analyst and member of the NYPD intel division, Buck Sexton shares some perspective on the need for law enforcement officials to be able to defend themselves from lethal threats while in the line of duty.

The American people seem to understand and agree with that. The latest ABC/Ipsos poll finds that an overwhelming majority of Americans oppose defunding police departments.

Tom Cotton tried to make a similar point (as Sexton’s) when calling out the New York Times for advocating the elimination of police departments.

Hashtag defund leftist insanity.

