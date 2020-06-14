When history looks back and analyzes how New York managed to bungle the coronavirus crisis, tweets like these are likely to be front and center. Here we have Gov. Andrew Cuomo threatening to unleash “the law” on businesses and people who aren’t abiding by his reopening mandates.

“Enforce the law or there will be state action.” Does that also apply to protests, Mr. Cuomo?

Oh, that’s right.

Trending

Just so we’re clear.

So let it be tweeted. So let it be done.

Cuomo doing his best to help his popularity.

***

RELATED:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who encouraged mass protests, says ‘don’t make me come down there’ after seeing video of many people socializing in Manhattan

‘You gotta look it up, Mr. Cuomo’: Chris Cuomo getting schooled on protesting and the Constitution on TikTok is LEGEND (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomoNew York