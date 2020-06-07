HUD Secretary Ben Carson appeared on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ with Jake Tapper on Sunday where he was asked to give his opinions about various issues of the day.

He talked about the systemic racism he endured growing up in relation to what is going on today.

“I grew up at a time when there was real systemic racism,” US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson says. “We need to deal with some of the issues in the police departments, but it’s an easy time to do it." #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/qnbSuS47jm — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) June 7, 2020

He said defunding police departments makes “absolutely no sense.”

On #CNNSOTU, @SecretaryCarson tells @jaketapper that calls from some activists to defund police departments makes 'absolutely no sense' https://t.co/BkxDGItZGd — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) June 7, 2020

He also said the nation should talk reasonably about what’s going on instead of attacking each other.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson urged for the country to "engage in dialogue" on racism, rather than hurling insults and demonizing each otherhttps://t.co/p0fGVwrpnX — POLITICO (@politico) June 7, 2020

As soon as Carson made these comments, the insults and demonization started heading his way.

Why? Because what he said doesn’t fit the narrative.

I pray Ben Carson was never this unprepared and ill-informed for a surgery. Colin Kaepernick spelled out in explicit detail the reason for his protest, loving America and wanting it to live up to its promise. Either way, those who were intent on misunderstanding don’t care. https://t.co/dqDlONllFV — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 7, 2020

Ben Carson, like Clarence Thomas, wakes up every day and looks in the mirror, wishing they could tear off the black flesh they see as a curse from God. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 7, 2020

Ben Carson is a cautionary tale that even the most skilled brain surgeon shouldn't try to operate on himself. https://t.co/9byGpxUee5 — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) June 7, 2020

Did Ben Carson just insert that whole ‘black on black crime’ into the current race situation??? He is such a disgrace. — jacque reid (@jacquereid) June 7, 2020

Ben Carson is a horrible person — Rob Gill (@vote4robgill) June 7, 2020

He appeared on a show and gave his opinion. And he gets vilified for that.

Pathetic.

***

