Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy wants to remind us of something very important.

Perhaps we should ask New York about those consequences.

So we're in agreement on Cuomo and DeBlasio's culpability in all of this, then? https://t.co/VeRLA5bNXY — No Name, No Slogan. (@Fenway_Nation) May 24, 2020

It’s true. Andrew Cuomo was elected to a third term in November 2018. https://t.co/bCAWbetNYx — Dave Martinez (@_Dmart_) May 24, 2020

So you don’t approve of Cuomo and DeBlasio’s performance, and them allowing the #chinavirus to infect the rest of the country? https://t.co/6GwbAVTmDF — Social-Distancing Craigé (@CraigR3521) May 24, 2020

He’s not wrong, though. Elections do have consequences, something Connecticut residents know well.

He's right. Elections have consequences — Chris Murphy was elected, and now he shamelessly covers for communist China. https://t.co/ICM71pc08x — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) May 24, 2020

Where does his state fall in the coronavirus case/death count?

***

RELATED:

Left can’t Twitter: @TheDemocrats’ attempted slam of Trump ends up knocking out Joe Biden and Andrew Cuomo