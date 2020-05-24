We already know the Left can’t meme. Now it’s abundantly obvious that they can’t Twitter either.
It didn’t have to be this bad.
— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 23, 2020
What did they think was going to happen after posting that?
But enough about Joe Biden https://t.co/sHcHjEjYnS
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 24, 2020
You guys wanted Biden. https://t.co/N1JIbVtTNQ
— Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) May 24, 2020
You're right, but you picked Biden anyway. https://t.co/ePw1Wjycla
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 24, 2020
“Stop reminding them!” – Andrew Cuomo https://t.co/T3yxqAiFuW
— RBe (@RBPundit) May 24, 2020
No it didn’t. Cuomo could have saved thousands by not putting positive patients in the LTC homes and using the ship that Trump sent him… What a poor leader @NYGovCuomo is! https://t.co/ywG9gA2Wwj
— That Chick 👠👠❌❌ (@thatchick2222) May 24, 2020
That's true. No one forced the Obama administration to unmask @GenFlynn or spy on members of @realDonaldTrump's campaign. https://t.co/4vTt8i0ZZS
— Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) May 24, 2020
Yeah, safe to say this one didn’t go as planned.
Someone really didn't think this tweet through https://t.co/aoZZw13OkJ
— Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock aka Kimberly (@conkc2) May 24, 2020
Biggest self own since 2016. https://t.co/AmWi7J1Hxa
— Fr Jacob Straub Awaiting the Holy Ghost (@FrJacobStraub) May 24, 2020
Better luck next time.
***
