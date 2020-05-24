We already know the Left can’t meme. Now it’s abundantly obvious that they can’t Twitter either.

It didn’t have to be this bad. — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 23, 2020

What did they think was going to happen after posting that?

But enough about Joe Biden https://t.co/sHcHjEjYnS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 24, 2020

You guys wanted Biden. https://t.co/N1JIbVtTNQ — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) May 24, 2020

You're right, but you picked Biden anyway. https://t.co/ePw1Wjycla — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 24, 2020

No it didn’t. Cuomo could have saved thousands by not putting positive patients in the LTC homes and using the ship that Trump sent him… What a poor leader @NYGovCuomo is! https://t.co/ywG9gA2Wwj — That Chick 👠👠❌❌ (@thatchick2222) May 24, 2020

That's true. No one forced the Obama administration to unmask @GenFlynn or spy on members of @realDonaldTrump's campaign. https://t.co/4vTt8i0ZZS — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) May 24, 2020

Yeah, safe to say this one didn’t go as planned.

Someone really didn't think this tweet through https://t.co/aoZZw13OkJ — Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock aka Kimberly (@conkc2) May 24, 2020

Biggest self own since 2016. https://t.co/AmWi7J1Hxa — Fr Jacob Straub Awaiting the Holy Ghost (@FrJacobStraub) May 24, 2020

Better luck next time.

