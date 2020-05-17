During a press conference on Sunday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, “Older people, vulnerable people are going to die from this virus, despite whatever you do,” before adding that no one should be prosecuted for what has happened in New York nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

This shouldn’t be a surprise. After all, it took the governor long enough to reverse the state’s deadly order requiring nursing homes and assisted living facilities to readmit residents who were treated for the coronavirus.

As has been pointed out by the Daily Caller, the state knew it was undercounting the number of nursing home deaths as it quietly changed the way it reported them.

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean recently shared that her in-laws died from the virus while at an assisted living facility in New York.

And here is Dean’s response to the latest from the governor.

This is a disaster for New York and Gov. Cuomo, and these kinds of comments are only making it worse.

