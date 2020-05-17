House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) sent out a message to the college class of 2020 on Sunday, and it was focused on those getting a degree, not his political opposition.
Congratulations to the college class of 2020! 🎓
You may not be walking across the stage this year, but you should be proud of what you've done. We are all rooting for you to succeed in whatever comes next! pic.twitter.com/b2PFn7LBcZ
— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 17, 2020
Things highlighted in McCarthy’s message to college graduates:
- Obtaining a college education is a major accomplishment.
- Many of you achieved this while working a job.
- You had to adapt to new circumstances presented by the coronavirus.
- The community is rooting for you.
Things not highlighted in McCarthy’s message:
- Don’t go out into the world and do a terrible job, like the “folks in charge” of the House of Representatives.
Former President Barack Obama criticizes U.S. leaders overseeing the nation's response to the coronavirus, telling college graduates in an online commencement address that the pandemic shows many officials "aren’t even pretending to be in charge.” https://t.co/vSYCuWLZOi
— The Associated Press (@AP) May 17, 2020
