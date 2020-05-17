House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) sent out a message to the college class of 2020 on Sunday, and it was focused on those getting a degree, not his political opposition.

Things highlighted in McCarthy’s message to college graduates:

  • Obtaining a college education is a major accomplishment.
  • Many of you achieved this while working a job.
  • You had to adapt to new circumstances presented by the coronavirus.
  • The community is rooting for you.

Things not highlighted in McCarthy’s message:

  • Don’t go out into the world and do a terrible job, like the “folks in charge” of the House of Representatives.

