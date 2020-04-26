Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is a Democrat who, according to the Denver Post, is allowing his state to reopen many of its businesses on May 1st.

Most under-reported re-opening is Colorado, where Gov. Polis is allowing retail to open May 1 (smaller capacity). Hair salons, tattoo shops, dentists reopen Monday, with social distancing Polis is a liberal, in Progressive Caucus when he was in Congress.https://t.co/aCxStJtF74 — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) April 26, 2020

He calls it moving to a “safer-at-home” phase:

Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday defended his decision to allow some businesses to resume operations next week, saying another month under a stay-at-home mandate wouldn’t eradicate the coronavirus from Colorado — and stressing that the upcoming changes are incremental and not a return to normal life. “We would never classify this as a grand reopening,” Polis said, likening the state’s new “safer-at-home” phase to a hike in the Rocky Mountains.

While this certainly looks like a good sign for his state, some are wondering where the firestorm of media criticism is for him.

Not sure why this hasn't attracted more coverage. https://t.co/X5wF1deQFe — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 26, 2020

“Most under-reported” … “Polis is a liberal” … You don’t say. https://t.co/gNuCjSU4Hb — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) April 26, 2020

Odd that there’s such little outrage about this. https://t.co/w7BRCR3EcP — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) April 26, 2020

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is on line one.

Colorado is going a similar path as Georgia. With a Democrat Governor, it doesn’t seem to be subjected to the same amount of mainstream media shaming. https://t.co/QtAC5OhZNt — Scott Ruesterholz (@Read_N_Learn) April 26, 2020

I’ve been informed that it’s only the dumb, republican governors opening their states. https://t.co/J3KNT1CYtw — Forum Non (@ForumNon) April 26, 2020

The media outrage over Kemp’s decision was relentless.

Opinion | Jennifer Gerson: "By sending hairdressers, nail salon technicians, tattoo parlor workers, restaurant staffers…back to work, Kemp is sending a lot of mothers back to work, forcing them to make unfathomable choices at a dangerous time" https://t.co/7zng7OqhYK — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 24, 2020

"In my mind, it's reckless, it's premature and it's dangerous." Savannah, Georgia, Mayor Van Johnson said Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to allow some businesses in the state to reopen as early as Friday is "not based in any type of science or best practices." https://t.co/CHp8n96bSJ — CNN (@CNN) April 21, 2020

[Dr. Jeffrey] Koplan, now vice president for global health at Emory University, added: “I think it’s dangerous. This is no time for this kind of experimentation.”https://t.co/9mJjpUuVio — Scott Holcomb (@RepScottHolcomb) April 21, 2020

Governors are trying to figure out ways to do things that are in the best interest of their states.

Nevertheless, GOP bad.

