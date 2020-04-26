As a governor of a state, when in doubt (and in the middle of a pandemic), tweet clever profundities like this.

Everyone has to think outside the box — because there is no box. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 26, 2020

Yep, that’s the message New Yorkers need to hear.

This line *kills* in management-consultant TED talks and in dorm rooms at 2am. https://t.co/ocM2sIYUUI — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) April 26, 2020

This man runs a state. https://t.co/vFkXszAgPA — Boofy (@BoofyTwitchTV) April 26, 2020

Someone's been taking an online philosophy class. https://t.co/EGPiCTc3sk — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) April 26, 2020

This is like one of those attempts to come up with an original, deep Instagram caption that really says absolutely nothing. https://t.co/hQW3VvgnSV — P-lo Semedo (@FollowThePaulo) April 26, 2020

what the cat says when he misses the litter by several feet https://t.co/bR8W0VcCck — Matt Mittenthal (@mattmittenthal) April 26, 2020

yes, this guy is the governor of my state https://t.co/SC01H6bnbI — Gregory A. Butler (@GREGORYABUTLER) April 26, 2020

It would be humorous if it wasn’t so sad.

Idea: Don't send nursing home patients infected with COVID-19 back to nursing home?

NYS: Nope. Put them back in that box https://t.co/krJbfq9jDP — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) April 26, 2020

***

RELATED:

If the national media would drop the hero act, they’d find Gov. Andrew Cuomo is failing millions of unemployed New Yorkers

‘This is your guy, Dems’? Andrew Cuomo just took a giant crap on unemployed New Yorkers with ‘utterly tone-deaf’ take on the COVID19 economy