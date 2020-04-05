Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, took the opportunity Sunday morning to complain that President Trump has not nationally mobilized the manufacturing base in the United States.

WATCH: @GovInslee says on #MTP it is "ludicrous that we do not have a national effort" against the coronavirus. Gov. Inslee: "To say we are a backup … can you imagine if Franklin Roosevelt said, 'I'll be right behind you Connecticut; good luck building those battleships'?" pic.twitter.com/BHqI3YkYxd — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 5, 2020

The specific question from ‘Meet the Press’ host Chuck Todd was about whether his relationship with the federal government has improved, which Inslee seemed to indicate it had. Nevertheless, he decided to jump with both feet on the administration for inadequacies he perceives.

“Can you imagine if Franklin Delano Roosevelt said, ‘I’ll be right behind you, Connecticut. Good luck building those battleships.’ Look, we need a national mobilization of the manufacturing base of the United States” @jayinslee on @MeetThePress — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) April 5, 2020

That analogy is … interesting.

Thank you Governor for comparing this to a state sponsored attack. https://t.co/01xiYN1Iah — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 5, 2020

Oh man, he should have run for President, that guy sounds smart. https://t.co/T4610fHpPP — JonathonSnyder (@JonathonSnyder) April 5, 2020

Everyone's a nationalist now https://t.co/80FRMm4Ul2 — Pramesh Bose (@BosePramesh) April 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer wants Trump to invoke the Defense Production Act to take over supply chains.

.@SenSchumer: “We need the president to invoke the Defense Production Act … And the DPA allows a military leader, the military, to take over the factories and supply chains and then the same person can distribute the materials, the PPEs, the ventilators, the masks." pic.twitter.com/dE0QfjPnRK — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 5, 2020

Trump has called upon manufacturers in various industries to participate in making what is needed to get through this crisis. From the beginning, he has encouraged a private-public partnership.

Ford, General Motors and Tesla are being given the go ahead to make ventilators and other metal products, FAST! @fema Go for it auto execs, lets see how good you are? @RepMarkMeadows @GOPLeader @senatemajldr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2020

And while there are always exceptions…

Gary Sinise has harsh words for 3M, says "What happened to, 'We're all in this together'?" https://t.co/a1EdCcRCj5 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 4, 2020

U.S. manufacturing and private sector initiative have come through in many ways so far during COVID-19.

