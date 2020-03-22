Politico released a report on Saturday saying the Department of Justice is going behind the scenes to Congress requesting the ability to expand its authority as the U.S. deals with COVID-19.

From the piece:

The Justice Department has quietly asked Congress for the ability to ask chief judges to detain people indefinitely without trial during emergencies — part of a push for new powers that comes as the coronavirus spreads through the United States.

The suggestion of such an expansion of powers did not sit well with some lawmakers and members of the media.

This report is based on documents reviewed by Politico reporter Betsy Woodruff Swan.

The piece says a Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

***

