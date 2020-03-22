Politico released a report on Saturday saying the Department of Justice is going behind the scenes to Congress requesting the ability to expand its authority as the U.S. deals with COVID-19.

The Justice Department has quietly asked Congress for the ability to ask chief judges to detain people indefinitely without trial during emergencies https://t.co/xR3SMPgSuI — POLITICO (@politico) March 22, 2020

The Justice Department has quietly asked Congress for the ability to ask chief judges to detain people indefinitely without trial during emergencies — part of a push for new powers that comes as the coronavirus spreads through the United States.

The suggestion of such an expansion of powers did not sit well with some lawmakers and members of the media.

We absolutely must, must, resist government run amok taking advantage of a crisis. This is how your liberty dies. Stand up America and resist. DOJ seeks new emergency powers amid coronavirus pandemic – POLITICO https://t.co/kN6twMTR4f — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

The federal government should NOT use the coronavirus pandemic to arrogate power and abuse the constitutional rights of Americans. This request by the Department of Justice is an unwarranted move to authoritarianism, which must be fought aggressively. https://t.co/27NTqHfYKP — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) March 22, 2020

OVER MY DEAD BODY https://t.co/B8BRbvRDDa — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) March 21, 2020

“Detain indefinitely” is absolutely *not* what the Justice Department is, or should be, about. https://t.co/xaLysYtOyK — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) March 22, 2020

This report is based on documents reviewed by Politico reporter Betsy Woodruff Swan.

New: DOJ seeking broad new powers during emergencies like coronavirus, per docs I reviewed https://t.co/obVXsq8Njg — Betsy Woodruff Swan (@woodruffbets) March 21, 2020

The piece says a Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

