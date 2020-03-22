LOL. LOL. And did we mention, LOL?

Former Obama adviser Ben Rhodes is out there whining about what Joe Biden *might* (he has to actually win, of course) inherit as president.

Did he miss what was inherited by the current administration in 2016?

Now, what could Democrats and a Biden administration possibly propose to prevent the government from running “out of money”?

Tax hikes, anyone?

We’re old enough to remember when everything was George W. Bush’s fault and when Barack Obama was taking credit for the Trump economy.

