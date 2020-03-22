America is America in large part because innovators and entrepreneurs don’t hesitate to channel their creative spirit to come up with much-needed solutions in times of crisis. President Trump spotlighted some of that on Sunday as he gave shout-outs to several auto manufacturers and delivery companies for coming through with necessary materials to deal with the coronavirus.

Ford, Tesla and General Motors are using their manufacturing tools to make ventilators and other metal products that are in short supply.

Ford, General Motors and Tesla are being given the go ahead to make ventilators and other metal products, FAST! @fema Go for it auto execs, lets see how good you are? @RepMarkMeadows @GOPLeader @senatemajldr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2020

Meanwhile, FedEx and UPS are making emergency deliveries to take the products to the areas where they are most needed in the most timely manner possible.

Thank you to Fred Smith and @FedEx for the rapid emergency deliveries you are making all over our Nation. Keep it going! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2020

The hard working men and women of @UPS are working overtime to maintain our supply chain and deliver medical supplies to those in need. Your work is critical to the health of our nation, keep it up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2020

When the private sector — made up of men and women who get up each day to make things, build things and provide necessary services — begins to work alongside governments at every level to meet the needs of those facing perilous situations, it’s an amazing thing to see and it is when the USA is at its very best.

